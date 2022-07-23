Textbook Question
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(a)
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Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(a)
Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(c)
Pentane-2,4-dione (acetylacetone) exists as a tautomeric mixture of 8% keto and 92% enol forms. Draw the stable enol tautomer, and explain its unusual stability.
Rank these compounds in order of increasing enol content. In each case, draw the most stable enol.
Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(b)
Rank these compounds in order of increasing acid strength.