Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, resulting in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. The reaction involves the formation of an enolate ion from one ester, which then attacks the carbonyl carbon of another ester, followed by subsequent hydrolysis. This reaction is crucial for synthesizing larger carbon skeletons in organic chemistry.