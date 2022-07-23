Textbook Question
Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(a)
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Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(a)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(c)
Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(c)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(d)
Show how you would use the Robinson annulation to synthesize the following compounds.
(b)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(b)