Knoevenagel Condensation

The Knoevenagel condensation is a reaction where an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone in the presence of a basic catalyst, typically a secondary amine. This reaction results in the formation of a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C) and is characterized by the elimination of a small molecule, often water. It is a key reaction in organic synthesis for forming α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds.