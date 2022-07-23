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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 75a
Chapter 22, Problem 75a

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the product structure. The given compound is a cyclic structure with a double bond (C=C) and two carbonyl groups (C=O) on either side of the double bond. This suggests it is the result of a Knoevenagel condensation reaction.
Step 2: Recall the general mechanism of Knoevenagel condensation. It involves the reaction of an active methylene compound (a compound with acidic hydrogens between two electron-withdrawing groups) with an aldehyde or ketone in the presence of a basic catalyst.
Step 3: Analyze the product to deduce the active methylene compound. The two carbonyl groups in the product suggest that the active methylene compound is likely malonic acid or a derivative such as diethyl malonate.
Step 4: Deduce the aldehyde or ketone used in the reaction. The cyclic structure with the double bond indicates that the aldehyde or ketone must have been cyclohexanone, as it provides the cyclic backbone and the site for the condensation reaction.
Step 5: Combine the starting materials. The Knoevenagel condensation reaction would involve cyclohexanone reacting with malonic acid (or a derivative) in the presence of a secondary amine catalyst to form the given product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Knoevenagel Condensation

Knoevenagel condensation is a reaction where an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone in the presence of a basic catalyst, typically a secondary amine. This reaction results in the formation of a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C) and is a key method for synthesizing α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. Understanding this reaction is crucial for identifying starting materials and predicting products in organic synthesis.
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Active Methylene Compounds

Active methylene compounds are organic molecules that contain a methylene group (–CH2–) adjacent to a carbonyl group (C=O), making them highly nucleophilic. This unique structure allows them to participate in various reactions, including the Knoevenagel condensation. Recognizing these compounds is essential for determining which reactants can be used in the condensation process.
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Aldol Condensation

Aldol condensation is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where aldehydes or ketones react to form β-hydroxy carbonyl compounds, which can further dehydrate to yield α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. The Knoevenagel condensation can be viewed as a specific type of aldol condensation, emphasizing the importance of understanding aldol mechanisms and their variations in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)

(c)

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Textbook Question

The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)

(b)

1218
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Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(c)

952
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Textbook Question

The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)

(a)

1440
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Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(d)

712
views
Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(b)

1053
views