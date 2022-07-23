Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose
Sugar X is known to be a D-aldohexose. On oxidation with HNO3, X gives an optically inactive aldaric acid. When X is degraded to an aldopentose, oxidation of the aldopentose gives an optically active aldaric acid. Determine the structure of X.
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(b) α-D-fructofuranosyl-β-D-mannopyranoside
An unknown reducing disaccharide is found to be unaffected by invertase enzymes. Treatment with an α-galactosidase cleaves the disaccharide to give one molecule of D-fructose and one molecule of D-galactose. When the disaccharide is treated with excess iodomethane and silver oxide and then hydrolyzed in dilute acid, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 1,3,4-tri-O-methylfructose. Propose a structure for this disaccharide, and give its complete systematic name.
Which of the D-aldotetroses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?
Even though sugar X gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, the pentose formed by degradation gives an optically active aldaric acid. Does this finding contradict the principle that optically inactive reagents cannot form optically active products?