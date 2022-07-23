Which of the D-aldopentoses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?
Sugar X is known to be a D-aldohexose. On oxidation with HNO3, X gives an optically inactive aldaric acid. When X is degraded to an aldopentose, oxidation of the aldopentose gives an optically active aldaric acid. Determine the structure of X.
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Key Concepts
D-Aldohexose
Aldaric Acid
Optical Activity
When the gum of the shrub Sterculia setigera is subjected to acidic hydrolysis, one of the water-soluble components of the hydrolysate is found to be tagatose. The following information is known about tagatose:
(1) Molecular formula C6H12O6
(2) Undergoes mutarotation.
(3) Does not react with bromine water.
(4) Reduces Tollens reagent to give D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid.
(5) Methylation of tagatose (using excess CH3I and Ag2O) followed by acidic hydrolysis gives 1,3,4,5-tetra-O-methyltagatose.
(a) Draw a Fischer projection structure for the open-chain form of tagatose.
An unknown reducing disaccharide is found to be unaffected by invertase enzymes. Treatment with an α-galactosidase cleaves the disaccharide to give one molecule of D-fructose and one molecule of D-galactose. When the disaccharide is treated with excess iodomethane and silver oxide and then hydrolyzed in dilute acid, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 1,3,4-tri-O-methylfructose. Propose a structure for this disaccharide, and give its complete systematic name.
Which of the D-aldotetroses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?
Even though sugar X gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, the pentose formed by degradation gives an optically active aldaric acid. Does this finding contradict the principle that optically inactive reagents cannot form optically active products?
Show what product results if the aldopentose formed from degradation of X is further degraded to an aldotetrose. Does HNO3 oxidize this aldotetrose to an optically active aldaric acid?