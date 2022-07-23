When the gum of the shrub Sterculia setigera is subjected to acidic hydrolysis, one of the water-soluble components of the hydrolysate is found to be tagatose. The following information is known about tagatose:

(1) Molecular formula C 6 H 12 O 6

(2) Undergoes mutarotation.

(3) Does not react with bromine water.

(4) Reduces Tollens reagent to give D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid.

(5) Methylation of tagatose (using excess CH 3 I and Ag 2 O) followed by acidic hydrolysis gives 1,3,4,5-tetra-O-methyltagatose.

(a) Draw a Fischer projection structure for the open-chain form of tagatose.