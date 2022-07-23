Which of the D-aldopentoses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose
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Key Concepts
Reducing Sugars
Mutarotation
Glycosidic Bonds
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(a) methyl β-D-glucopyranoside
(b) 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-mannopyranose
(c) 1,3,6-tri-O-methyl-D-fructofuranose
(d) methyl 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-β-D-galactopyranoside
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(b) α-D-fructofuranosyl-β-D-mannopyranoside
An unknown reducing disaccharide is found to be unaffected by invertase enzymes. Treatment with an α-galactosidase cleaves the disaccharide to give one molecule of D-fructose and one molecule of D-galactose. When the disaccharide is treated with excess iodomethane and silver oxide and then hydrolyzed in dilute acid, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 1,3,4-tri-O-methylfructose. Propose a structure for this disaccharide, and give its complete systematic name.
Which of the D-aldotetroses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?
Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(a) 4-O-(α-D-glucopyranosyl)-D-galactopyranose