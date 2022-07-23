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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 56c
Chapter 23, Problem 56c

Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?
(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the given sugar, 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose. This is a disaccharide where a β-D-galactopyranose unit is linked to a D-glucopyranose unit through an oxygen atom at the 6th position of the glucose ring.
Step 2: Recall the definition of a reducing sugar. A sugar is considered reducing if it has a free anomeric carbon (a carbon attached to a hydroxyl group and double-bonded to an oxygen atom) that can open up to form an aldehyde or ketone group in solution.
Step 3: Analyze the structure to determine if either of the two sugar units has a free anomeric carbon. In this case, the anomeric carbon of the β-D-galactopyranose is involved in the glycosidic bond, so it is not free. However, the anomeric carbon of the D-glucopyranose is free, making this sugar a reducing sugar.
Step 4: Recall the concept of mutarotation. Mutarotation occurs when a sugar with a free anomeric carbon interconverts between its α and β anomers in solution. Since the D-glucopyranose unit has a free anomeric carbon, it can undergo mutarotation.
Step 5: Conclude that 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose is a reducing sugar because it has a free anomeric carbon on the D-glucopyranose unit, and it can undergo mutarotation for the same reason.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that can donate electrons to other molecules, typically due to the presence of a free aldehyde or ketone group. Common examples include glucose and fructose. These sugars can reduce metal ions, which is a key characteristic used in various biochemical tests.
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Reducing Sugars

Mutarotation

Mutarotation is the change in optical rotation that occurs when an anomeric carbon in a sugar ring opens and closes, interconverting between its alpha and beta forms. This process is significant in sugars like glucose and galactose, where the anomeric carbon can exist in two different configurations, affecting their reactivity and properties.
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Mechanism

Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between the anomeric carbon of a sugar and another molecule, which can be another sugar or a different type of compound. In the case of disaccharides or oligosaccharides, the presence of a glycosidic bond can prevent mutarotation and the reducing ability of the sugar, as it locks the anomeric carbon in a specific configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the D-aldopentoses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?

(a) methyl β-D-glucopyranoside

(b) 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-mannopyranose

(c) 1,3,6-tri-O-methyl-D-fructofuranose

(d) methyl 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-β-D-galactopyranoside

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?

(b) α-D-fructofuranosyl-β-D-mannopyranoside

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Textbook Question

An unknown reducing disaccharide is found to be unaffected by invertase enzymes. Treatment with an α-galactosidase cleaves the disaccharide to give one molecule of D-fructose and one molecule of D-galactose. When the disaccharide is treated with excess iodomethane and silver oxide and then hydrolyzed in dilute acid, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 1,3,4-tri-O-methylfructose. Propose a structure for this disaccharide, and give its complete systematic name.

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Textbook Question

Which of the D-aldotetroses will give optically active aldaric acids on oxidation with HNO3?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sugars are reducing sugars? Which ones would undergo mutarotation?

(a) 4-O-(α-D-glucopyranosyl)-D-galactopyranose

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