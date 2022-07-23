Textbook Question
Which configuration (R or S) does the bottom asymmetric carbon have for the D series of sugars? Which configuration for the L series?
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Which configuration (R or S) does the bottom asymmetric carbon have for the D series of sugars? Which configuration for the L series?
How many asymmetric carbons and stereoisomers are there for an aldohexose? For a ketohexose?
(a) There is only one ketotriose, called dihydroxyacetone. Draw its structure.
(b) There is only one aldotriose, called glyceraldehyde. Draw the two enantiomers of glyceraldehyde.