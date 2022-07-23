D and L Configuration

The D and L notation for sugars is based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the penultimate carbon (the second to last carbon) in the Fischer projection. If the -OH group is on the right side, the sugar is classified as D (from dexter, meaning right), while if it is on the left, it is classified as L (from laevus, meaning left). This classification is fundamental in carbohydrate chemistry and helps in understanding the biological roles of different sugar forms.