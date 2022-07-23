Textbook Question
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(k) excess HIO4
1099
views
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(k) excess HIO4
Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(f) excess Ac2O and pyridine
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(e) H2, Ni
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(i) Br2, H2O, then H2O2 and Fe2(SO4)3
Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(g) excess CH3I, Ag2O
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(j) (1) KCN/HCN; (2) H2, Pd/BaSO4; (3) H3O+