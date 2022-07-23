Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(h) NaBH4
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(h) NaBH4
Draw the structures (using chair conformations of pyranoses) of the following disaccharides.
(a) 4-O-(α-D-glucopyranosyl)-D-galactopyranose
(b) α-D-fructofuranosyl-β-D-mannopyranoside
(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose
Erwin Chargaff’s discovery that DNA contains equimolar amounts of guanine and cytosine and also equimolar amounts of adenine and thymine has come to be known as Chargaff’s rule:
G = C and A = T
(a) Does Chargaff’s rule imply that equal amounts of guanine and adenine are present in DNA? That is, does G = A?
(b) Does Chargaff’s rule imply that the sum of the purine residues equals the sum of the pyrimidine residues? That is, does A + G = C + T?
(c) Does Chargaff’s rule apply only to double-stranded DNA, or would it also apply to each individual strand if the double helical strand were separated into its two complementary strands?
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(i) Br2, H2O, then H2O2 and Fe2(SO4)3
Draw the following sugar derivatives.
(a) methyl β-D-glucopyranoside
(b) 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-mannopyranose
(c) 1,3,6-tri-O-methyl-D-fructofuranose
(d) methyl 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-β-D-galactopyranoside
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(j) (1) KCN/HCN; (2) H2, Pd/BaSO4; (3) H3O+