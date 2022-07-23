Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 52k
Chapter 23, Problem 52k

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(k) excess HIO4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the reaction: Periodic acid (HIO4) is an oxidizing agent that cleaves vicinal diols (two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons) in carbohydrates. It breaks the C-C bond between the carbons bearing the hydroxyl groups, forming smaller carbonyl-containing fragments such as aldehydes or formic acid.
Analyze the structure of D-galactose: D-galactose is an aldohexose, meaning it has six carbons, with an aldehyde group at C1 and hydroxyl groups on the other carbons. Draw the Fischer projection of D-galactose to visualize the vicinal diols.
Identify the vicinal diols: In D-galactose, vicinal diols are present between C2-C3, C3-C4, C4-C5, and C5-C6. These are the sites where HIO4 will cleave the C-C bonds.
Determine the cleavage products: For each vicinal diol, the C-C bond is broken, and each carbon forms a carbonyl group. Depending on the position of the carbon, the products will be either formaldehyde (HCHO), formic acid (HCOOH), or a larger aldehyde/ketone.
Combine the results: After cleaving all vicinal diols in excess HIO4, the D-galactose molecule will be completely broken down into smaller fragments. Write out the specific products formed from each cleavage site to complete the reaction analysis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

D-Galactose Structure

D-galactose is a six-carbon aldose sugar with a specific stereochemistry. It contains an aldehyde group at one end and multiple hydroxyl groups, which influence its reactivity. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting how it will react with various reagents, including oxidative agents like HIO4.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:47
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism

Periodic Acid Oxidation

Periodic acid (HIO4) is a strong oxidizing agent that cleaves vicinal diols and aldehydes. In the case of sugars, it can oxidatively cleave the carbon-carbon bonds adjacent to hydroxyl groups, leading to the formation of smaller aldehydes or ketones. This reaction is essential for understanding the products formed when d-galactose is treated with excess HIO4.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)

Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. For d-galactose reacting with HIO4, the mechanism involves the formation of cyclic intermediates and subsequent cleavage of the sugar backbone. A clear grasp of these mechanisms helps in predicting the final products of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(h) NaBH4

1505
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures (using chair conformations of pyranoses) of the following disaccharides.

(a) 4-O-(α-D-glucopyranosyl)-D-galactopyranose

(b) α-D-fructofuranosyl-β-D-mannopyranoside

(c) 6-O-(β-D-galactopyranosyl)-D-glucopyranose

1435
views
Textbook Question

Erwin Chargaff’s discovery that DNA contains equimolar amounts of guanine and cytosine and also equimolar amounts of adenine and thymine has come to be known as Chargaff’s rule:

G = C and A = T

(a) Does Chargaff’s rule imply that equal amounts of guanine and adenine are present in DNA? That is, does G = A?

(b) Does Chargaff’s rule imply that the sum of the purine residues equals the sum of the pyrimidine residues? That is, does A + G = C + T?

(c) Does Chargaff’s rule apply only to double-stranded DNA, or would it also apply to each individual strand if the double helical strand were separated into its two complementary strands?

1127
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(i) Br2, H2O, then H2O2 and Fe2(SO4)3

1657
views
Textbook Question

Draw the following sugar derivatives.

(a) methyl β-D-glucopyranoside

(b) 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-mannopyranose

(c) 1,3,6-tri-O-methyl-D-fructofuranose

(d) methyl 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-β-D-galactopyranoside

1113
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(j) (1) KCN/HCN; (2) H2, Pd/BaSO4; (3) H3O+

932
views