Textbook Question
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(h) NaBH4
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Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(h) NaBH4
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(e) H2, Ni
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(d) Ag(NH3)2+ –OH
Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(i) Br2, H2O, then H2O2 and Fe2(SO4)3
Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(g) excess CH3I, Ag2O
Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(c) CH3OH, H+