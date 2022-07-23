Figure 23-2 shows that the degradation of D-glucose gives D-arabinose, an aldopentose. Arabinose is most stable in its furanose form. Draw D-arabinofuranose.
Talose is the C4 epimer of mannose. Draw the chair conformation of D-talopyranose.
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Key Concepts
Epimers
Chair Conformation
Pyranose Structure
The carbonyl group in D-galactose may be isomerized from C1 to C2 by brief treatment with dilute base (by the enediol rearrangement). The product is the C4 epimer of fructose. Draw the furanose structure of the product.
Allose is the C3 epimer of glucose. Draw the cyclic hemiacetal form of D-allose, first in the chair conformation and then in the Haworth projection.
Draw the Haworth projection for the cyclic structure of D-mannose by laying down the Fischer projection.
Ribose, the C2 epimer of arabinose, is most stable in its furanose form. Draw D-ribofuranose.
c. Draw d-idose, the C3 epimer of D-talose. Now compare your answers with Figure 23-3.
d. Draw the C4 “epimer” of D-xylose. Notice that this “epimer” is actually an L-series sugar, and we have seen its enantiomer. Give the correct name for this L-series sugar.