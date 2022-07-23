Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make phenylalanine.

Textbook Question
Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(b) valine.
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Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(b) valine.
Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).
Draw the electrophoretic separation of Trp, Cys, and His at pH 6.0.
Show how you would use bromination followed by amination to synthesize the following amino acids.
(b) leucine
Show how the following amino acids might be formed in the laboratory by reductive amination of the appropriate α-ketoacid.
(a) alanine
Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).