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Ch. 24 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 24 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 12b
Chapter 24, Problem 12b

Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(b) valine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Strecker synthesis process. Strecker synthesis is a method for synthesizing α-amino acids by reacting an aldehyde (or ketone), ammonia (or ammonium chloride), and hydrogen cyanide (HCN). The reaction proceeds through the formation of an imine intermediate followed by cyanohydrin formation and hydrolysis.
Step 2: Identify the target amino acid structure. Valine is an α-amino acid with the structure: (CH3)2CH-CH(NH3+)-COO−. This indicates that the starting aldehyde should have a branched alkyl group to match the valine side chain.
Step 3: Choose the appropriate aldehyde. To synthesize valine, the aldehyde used should be isobutyraldehyde ((CH3)2CHCHO), as it provides the correct branched alkyl group for the valine side chain.
Step 4: Perform the Strecker synthesis. React isobutyraldehyde with ammonia (NH3) and hydrogen cyanide (HCN). First, the aldehyde reacts with ammonia to form an imine intermediate. Then, the imine reacts with HCN to form an α-aminonitrile intermediate.
Step 5: Hydrolyze the α-aminonitrile. The α-aminonitrile is hydrolyzed under acidic conditions to yield the α-amino acid, valine. This step converts the nitrile group (-CN) into a carboxylic acid (-COOH), completing the synthesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strecker Synthesis

Strecker synthesis is a method for synthesizing amino acids from aldehydes or ketones. It involves the reaction of an aldehyde with ammonia and hydrogen cyanide, leading to the formation of an α-amino nitrile, which can be hydrolyzed to yield the corresponding amino acid. This process is significant in organic chemistry for constructing amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins.
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Amino Acid Structure

Amino acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of both an amino group (-NH2) and a carboxyl group (-COOH), along with a unique side chain (R group) that determines the properties of the amino acid. In the case of valine, the side chain is isopropyl, making it a branched-chain amino acid. Understanding the structure of amino acids is crucial for grasping their roles in biochemistry and protein synthesis.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In the context of Strecker synthesis, hydrolysis is used to convert the α-amino nitrile intermediate into the corresponding amino acid. This step is essential for completing the synthesis process and obtaining the desired amino acid product, such as valine, from the initial reactants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of glutamine benzyl ester.

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Textbook Question

Suggest how you would separate the free L-amino acid from its acylated D enantiomer in Figure 24-5.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make phenylalanine.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make

(c) aspartic acid.

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