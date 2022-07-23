Textbook Question
Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of glutamine benzyl ester.
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Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of glutamine benzyl ester.
Suggest how you would separate the free L-amino acid from its acylated D enantiomer in Figure 24-5.
Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make phenylalanine.
Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).
Propose a mechanism for each step in the synthesis in part (a).
Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(c) aspartic acid.