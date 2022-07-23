Textbook Question
Although tryptophan contains a heterocyclic amine, it is considered a neutral amino acid. Explain why the indole nitrogen of tryptophan is more weakly basic than one of the imidazole nitrogens of histidine.
907
views
Although tryptophan contains a heterocyclic amine, it is considered a neutral amino acid. Explain why the indole nitrogen of tryptophan is more weakly basic than one of the imidazole nitrogens of histidine.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (iii) pH 2.
Draw the electrophoretic separation of Trp, Cys, and His at pH 6.0.
Show how you would use bromination followed by amination to synthesize the following amino acids.
(b) leucine
Show how the following amino acids might be formed in the laboratory by reductive amination of the appropriate α-ketoacid.
(a) alanine
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (i) pH 6;