Textbook Question
Although tryptophan contains a heterocyclic amine, it is considered a neutral amino acid. Explain why the indole nitrogen of tryptophan is more weakly basic than one of the imidazole nitrogens of histidine.
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Although tryptophan contains a heterocyclic amine, it is considered a neutral amino acid. Explain why the indole nitrogen of tryptophan is more weakly basic than one of the imidazole nitrogens of histidine.
Draw the electrophoretic separation of Ala, Lys, and Asp at pH 9.7.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(d) glutamic acid at pH 7.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(b) proline at pH 2.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (i) pH 6;
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(a) isoleucine at pH 11.