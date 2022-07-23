Synthesis of Amino Acids

The synthesis of amino acids can be achieved through various methods, including the Strecker synthesis and Gabriel synthesis. In the Strecker synthesis, an aldehyde is reacted with ammonia and cyanide to form an amino acid. The Gabriel synthesis involves the use of phthalimide and an alkyl halide to produce an amino acid after hydrolysis. Understanding these synthetic pathways is crucial for constructing amino acids from simpler starting materials.