Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
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Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) product from part (g) + excess NH3 →
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(a) alanine isopropyl ester
(b) N-benzoylalanine
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) 4-methylpentanoic acid + Br2/PBr3 →
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(f)