Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(h) product from part (g) + excess NH3 →
Suggest a method for the synthesis of the unnatural D enantiomer of alanine from the readily available L enantiomer of lactic acid.
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a)
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(a) alanine isopropyl ester
(b) N-benzoylalanine
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b)