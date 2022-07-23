There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Sometimes chemists need the unnatural D enantiomer of an amino acid, often as part of a drug or an insecticide. Most L-amino acids are isolated from proteins, but the D-amino acids are rarely found in natural proteins. D-amino acids can be synthesized from the corresponding L-amino acids. The following synthetic scheme is one of the possible methods.
(a) Draw the structures of intermediates 1 and 2 in this scheme.
(b) How do we know that the product is entirely the unnatural D configuration?
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(c) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of the NHS ester with an amine, R–NH2.