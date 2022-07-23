There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Use Figure 23-3 (the D family of aldoses) to name the following aldoses.
(d) the enantiomer of D-galactose
(e) the C5 epimer of D-glucose
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(a) Explain why an NHS ester is much more reactive than a simple alkyl ester.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(c) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of the NHS ester with an amine, R–NH2.