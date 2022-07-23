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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 33b
Chapter 3, Problem 33b

Draw and name the six isomeric cyclopentanes of molecular formula C7H14. These will include four constitutional isomers, of which two show geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism.

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Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C7H14. This indicates a degree of unsaturation, which suggests the presence of a ring or double bond. Since the problem specifies cyclopentanes, the structure will include a five-membered ring with two additional carbon atoms attached as substituents.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the parent structure, cyclopentane, and systematically add the two substituents (methyl groups) in different positions to create the four constitutional isomers. For example, place both methyl groups on the same carbon (1,1-dimethylcyclopentane), or on adjacent carbons (1,2-dimethylcyclopentane), or on carbons separated by one or more carbons (1,3-dimethylcyclopentane and 1,4-dimethylcyclopentane).
Step 3: Identify which of these constitutional isomers can exhibit geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism. Geometric isomerism arises when there is restricted rotation, such as in a ring, and substituents are positioned differently in 3D space. For example, in 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane, the two methyl groups can be on the same side of the ring (cis) or on opposite sides (trans).
Step 4: Draw the structures of the cis and trans isomers for the compounds that exhibit geometric isomerism. Clearly indicate the spatial arrangement of the substituents (e.g., using wedge and dash bonds to show 3D orientation).
Step 5: Name each isomer according to IUPAC nomenclature rules, ensuring that the substituents are numbered to give the lowest possible locants. For example, 1,1-dimethylcyclopentane, cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopentane, trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopentane, etc. Verify that all six isomers (four constitutional isomers and two stereoisomers) are accounted for.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In organic chemistry, isomers can be classified into constitutional isomers, which differ in the connectivity of atoms, and stereoisomers, which have the same connectivity but differ in the arrangement of atoms in space.
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Cyclopentane Structure

Cyclopentane is a cyclic hydrocarbon with the formula C5H10, consisting of five carbon atoms arranged in a ring. When considering isomers of C7H14, cyclopentane can serve as a base structure, allowing for the addition of two carbon atoms in various configurations, leading to different isomeric forms, including branched and cyclic structures.
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Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a bond, typically a double bond or a ring structure. In the context of cyclopentanes, this type of isomerism arises when substituents on the cyclopentane ring can be arranged in different spatial orientations, leading to distinct isomers that can have different physical and chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.

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Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?

(a)

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