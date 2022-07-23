Textbook Question
a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
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a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(b)
Name the following compounds.
(c)
(d)
Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(c)
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(a)