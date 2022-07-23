Step 3: Identify which of these constitutional isomers can exhibit geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism. Geometric isomerism arises when there is restricted rotation, such as in a ring, and substituents are positioned differently in 3D space. For example, in 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane, the two methyl groups can be on the same side of the ring (cis) or on opposite sides (trans).