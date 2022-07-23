Textbook Question
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(b)
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Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(b)
Name the following compounds.
(c)
(d)
Draw and name the six isomeric cyclopentanes of molecular formula C7H14. These will include four constitutional isomers, of which two show geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism.
Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(a)
Name the following compounds.
(a)
(b)