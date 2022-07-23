Textbook Question
a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
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a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
Name the following compounds.
(c)
(d)
Draw and name the six isomeric cyclopentanes of molecular formula C7H14. These will include four constitutional isomers, of which two show geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism.
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(a)
Name the following compounds.
(a)
(b)