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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 31c,d
Chapter 3, Problem 31c,d

Name the following compounds.
(c) Line drawing of a bicyclic compound with labeled carbon atoms and bonds for identification and naming practice.
(d) Line drawing of a bicyclic compound with labeled sections for naming.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of compound c. The image shows a six-membered ring with one double bond. This indicates that the compound is a cycloalkene. The double bond introduces unsaturation into the ring.
Step 2: Determine the position of the double bond in compound c. Since no substituents are present, the double bond is assumed to be at the lowest possible position, which is between carbons 1 and 2.
Step 3: Name compound c using IUPAC nomenclature rules. The base name for a six-membered ring with one double bond is 'cyclohexene'.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of compound d. The image shows a six-membered ring with no double bonds or substituents. This indicates that the compound is a cycloalkane.
Step 5: Name compound d using IUPAC nomenclature rules. The base name for a six-membered ring with no double bonds is 'cyclohexane'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines that help chemists communicate the structure and composition of compounds clearly. Understanding nomenclature is essential for identifying and naming organic molecules accurately.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to variations in physical and chemical properties. Understanding structural isomerism is important for accurately naming compounds and predicting their reactivity and interactions in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.

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Textbook Question

Draw and name the six isomeric cyclopentanes of molecular formula C7H14. These will include four constitutional isomers, of which two show geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism.

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Textbook Question

Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable conformation of

b. trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane.

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable conformation of

c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

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