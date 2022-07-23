Textbook Question
a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
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a. There are 18 isomeric alkanes of molecular formula C8H18. Draw and name any eight of them.
Draw and name the six isomeric cyclopentanes of molecular formula C7H14. These will include four constitutional isomers, of which two show geometric (cis-trans) stereoisomerism.
Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.
Draw the most stable conformation of
b. trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.
Name the following compounds.
(a)
(b)