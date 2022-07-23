Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexamethylcyclohexane with all the methyl groups
b. in equatorial positions.
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexamethylcyclohexane with all the methyl groups
b. in equatorial positions.
Table 3-6 shows that the axial–equatorial energy difference for methyl, ethyl, and isopropyl groups increases gradually: 7.6, 7.9, and 8.8 kJ/mol (1.8, 1.9, and 2.1 kcal/mol). The tert-butyl group jumps to an energy difference of 23 kJ/mol (5.4 kcal/mol), over twice the value for the isopropyl group. Draw pictures of the axial conformations of isopropylcyclohexane and tert-butylcyclohexane, and explain why the tert-butyl substituent experiences such a large increase in axial energy over the isopropyl group.
The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability.
trans-1,2-Dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane, but cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than trans-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane. Use drawings to explain these observations.
Draw a Newman projection, similar to Figure 3-25 down the C1—C6 bond in the equatorial conformation of methylcyclohexane. Show that the equatorial methyl group is also anti to C5. (Using your models will help.)
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The cyclohexane chair shown in Figure 3-22 has the headrest to the right and the footrest to the left. Draw a cyclohexane chair with its axial and equatorial bonds, showing the headrest to the left and the footrest to the right.