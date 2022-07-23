Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 10a
Chapter 3, Problem 10a

List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
a. hexane, octane, and decane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that boiling point is influenced by molecular weight and intermolecular forces. In alkanes, as the molecular weight increases, the boiling point generally increases due to stronger van der Waals forces.
Identify the molecular formula for each compound: hexane (C₆H₁₄), octane (C₈H₁₈), and decane (C₁₀H₂₂).
Recognize that these compounds are all alkanes, which are nonpolar and primarily exhibit van der Waals forces. The longer the carbon chain, the greater the surface area for these forces, leading to a higher boiling point.
Compare the molecular weights: hexane has the lowest molecular weight, followed by octane, and then decane, which has the highest molecular weight.
Arrange the compounds in order of increasing boiling point based on their molecular weights: hexane < octane < decane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point

Boiling point is the temperature at which a substance transitions from a liquid to a gas. It is influenced by molecular weight, intermolecular forces, and molecular structure. In organic compounds, longer carbon chains typically result in higher boiling points due to increased van der Waals forces.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
How IMFs are related to melting and boiling points.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces that hold molecules together, affecting properties like boiling point. In hydrocarbons, van der Waals forces (dispersion forces) are predominant. These forces increase with molecular size, leading to higher boiling points for larger molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
How Van der Waals forces work.

Molecular Size and Structure

Molecular size and structure significantly impact boiling points. In alkanes, as the number of carbon atoms increases, the molecular size grows, enhancing van der Waals forces. Thus, among hexane, octane, and decane, decane has the highest boiling point due to its larger size.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Review of Molecular Orbitals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.

(b)

2332
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds.

c. 3,3-diethyl-4-(2,2-dimethylpropyl)octane

1713
views
Textbook Question

List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.

b. Octane, (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 and CH3CH2C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH3

1574
views
Textbook Question

Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds: (a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane and (b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n + 2) rule.

1688
views
Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.

(a)

904
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds.

b. 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane

1901
views