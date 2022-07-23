Textbook Question
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(b)
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Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(b)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
c. 3,3-diethyl-4-(2,2-dimethylpropyl)octane
List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
b. Octane, (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 and CH3CH2C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds: (a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane and (b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n + 2) rule.
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(a)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
b. 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane