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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 11b
Chapter 3, Problem 11b

Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(b)

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1
Identify the carbon-carbon bond that the blue arrow is pointing towards. This bond is the axis of rotation for the Newman projection.
Determine the groups attached to the front carbon (the carbon closest to the viewer). In this case, the front carbon has a hydrogen (H), a bromine (Br), and a methyl group (CH₃).
Determine the groups attached to the back carbon (the carbon furthest from the viewer). In this case, the back carbon has a chlorine (Cl), a hydrogen (H), and an ethyl group (CH₂CH₃).
Draw the Newman projection by representing the front carbon as a dot and the back carbon as a circle. Arrange the groups around the dot and circle according to their positions in the molecule.
Ensure that the groups are correctly positioned to reflect the stereochemistry shown in the original structure. The wedge and dash bonds indicate the spatial arrangement of the groups around each carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic molecules.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. This analysis is essential for predicting the stability of various conformers, as certain arrangements may lead to increased steric hindrance or torsional strain, affecting the molecule's reactivity and properties.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between bulky groups within a molecule that can affect its conformation and reactivity. In Newman projections, steric hindrance can be visualized by observing how substituents are positioned relative to each other, as closer proximity can lead to increased energy and instability in certain conformations.
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Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.

b. Octane, (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 and CH3CH2C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.

a. hexane, octane, and decane

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Textbook Question

Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-9, of the torsional strain of 2-methylpropane as it rotates about the bond between C1 and C2. Show the dihedral angle and draw a Newman projection for each staggered and eclipsed conformation.

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Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 2-methylbutane as it rotates about the C2—C3 bond.

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