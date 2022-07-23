List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
b. Octane, (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 and CH3CH2C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
b. Octane, (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 and CH3CH2C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
a. hexane, octane, and decane
Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-9, of the torsional strain of 2-methylpropane as it rotates about the bond between C1 and C2. Show the dihedral angle and draw a Newman projection for each staggered and eclipsed conformation.
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(a)
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(c)
Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 2-methylbutane as it rotates about the C2—C3 bond.