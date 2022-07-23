Textbook Question
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(b)
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Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(b)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
c. 3,3-diethyl-4-(2,2-dimethylpropyl)octane
List each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling point.
a. hexane, octane, and decane
Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds: (a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane and (b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n + 2) rule.
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(a)
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(c)