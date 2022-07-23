Nomenclature of Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, or alkyl halides, are alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (e.g., Br, Cl, I, F) as substituents. The halogen is treated as a substituent in the naming process, and its position is indicated by a number corresponding to the carbon atom it is attached to. The name of the haloalkane is formed by combining the alkane name with the halogen prefix (e.g., 'bromo-' for bromine).