Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 2a
Chapter 3, Problem 2a

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. In this case, the longest chain has four carbon atoms, which corresponds to butane.
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the substituent. This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name the substituents attached to the main chain. Here, there is an ethyl group (CH2CH3) attached to the second carbon of the butane chain.
Combine the names of the substituents with the name of the main chain. The substituents should be listed in alphabetical order, and their position on the main chain should be indicated by numbers.
The final name of the compound is constructed by placing the substituent name and its position before the name of the main chain, resulting in 2-ethylbutane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Nomenclature

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with the general formula CnH2n+2. Their naming follows the IUPAC system, where the longest continuous carbon chain is identified and named based on the number of carbon atoms. Substituents, such as alkyl groups, are named and numbered according to their position on the main chain, ensuring that the lowest possible numbers are assigned to the substituents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes

Haloalkane Nomenclature

Haloalkanes, or alkyl halides, are alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (F, Cl, Br, I) replacing hydrogen atoms. The naming convention is similar to that of alkanes, where the halogen is treated as a substituent. The halogen is named using a prefix (e.g., bromo-, chloro-) and is listed in alphabetical order with other substituents when naming the compound.
Recommended video:
4:02
Nomenclature of Heterocycles Concept 2

Substituent Positioning

When multiple substituents are present in a compound, their positions must be indicated by numbers corresponding to the carbon atoms they are attached to. The substituents are listed in alphabetical order, regardless of their position numbers. This systematic approach ensures clarity and consistency in naming, allowing chemists to communicate the structure of the compound effectively.
Recommended video:
4:06
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.a. 2-ethylpentaneb. 3-isopropylhexane
1747
views
Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(b)

1751
views
Textbook Question

Using the general molecular formula for alkanes:

a. Predict the molecular formula of the C28 straight-chain alkane.

1415
views
Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(c)

(d)

1274
views