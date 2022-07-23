Textbook Question
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.a. 2-ethylpentaneb. 3-isopropylhexane
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Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(b)
Using the general molecular formula for alkanes:
a. Predict the molecular formula of the C28 straight-chain alkane.
Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(c)
(d)