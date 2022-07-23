Textbook Question
Write structures for the following compounds.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane
b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane
c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane
d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane
1952
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Write structures for the following compounds.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane
b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane
c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane
d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane
Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(a)
Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(b)
Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.
(c)
(d)