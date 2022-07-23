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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 3
Chapter 3, Problem 3

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.a. 2-ethylpentaneb. 3-isopropylhexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain in each name. For '2-ethylpentane', the parent chain is 'pentane', which means a 5-carbon chain. For '3-isopropylhexane', the parent chain is 'hexane', which means a 6-carbon chain.
For '2-ethylpentane', place the ethyl group on the second carbon of the pentane chain. However, check if this structure can be simplified to a more standard IUPAC name.
For '3-isopropylhexane', place the isopropyl group on the third carbon of the hexane chain. Again, verify if this structure can be simplified to a more standard IUPAC name.
Draw the structures based on the placement of substituents and ensure that the longest carbon chain is identified correctly in each case.
Rename the structures using IUPAC nomenclature rules, ensuring that the substituents are correctly numbered and the name reflects the longest carbon chain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, substituents, and their positions, ensuring that each compound has a unique and descriptive name. Understanding these rules is essential for correctly interpreting and constructing names like '2-ethylpentane' and '3-isopropylhexane'.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. Accurately drawing these structures is crucial for visualizing the compound's geometry and understanding its chemical properties, especially when correcting incomplete names.
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Substituent Identification

Substituent identification refers to recognizing and naming the branches or functional groups attached to the main carbon chain in an organic molecule. In the examples given, understanding how to identify and correctly position substituents like 'ethyl' and 'isopropyl' is vital for accurately naming the compounds and ensuring that the structures reflect their correct nomenclature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structures for the following compounds.

a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane

b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane

c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane

d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane

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Textbook Question
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentanec. 3-dimethylhexane
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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(b)

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Textbook Question
The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability
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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(c)

(d)

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