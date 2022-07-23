Write structures for the following compounds.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane
b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane
c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane
d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane
Write structures for the following compounds.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane
b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane
c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane
d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane
b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentane
c. 3-dimethylhexane
Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.
a. (CH3)2CHCH2CH3
b. CH3—C(CH3)2—CH3
c.
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.
d. 4-isobutylheptane
e. 2-bromo-3-ethylbutane
f. 2,3-diethyl-5-isopropylheptane
Give structures and names for
a. the five isomers of C6H14