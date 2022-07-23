Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 4d,e,f
Chapter 3, Problem 4d,e,f

Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(d)
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in each compound. This chain will determine the base name of the compound according to the number of carbon atoms it contains.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first point of difference, which could be a substituent or a functional group.
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents attached to the main carbon chain. Substituents are groups that branch off from the main chain, such as alkyl groups or halogens.
Step 4: Assign a locant (position number) to each substituent based on its position on the main chain. Ensure that the locants are as low as possible.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the compound, using the locants to indicate their positions. Follow IUPAC naming conventions, which include using hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. This involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering it to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents and functional groups according to specific rules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In IUPAC naming, functional groups are often indicated by specific suffixes or prefixes in the compound's name. Recognizing and correctly identifying functional groups such as alcohols, ketones, carboxylic acids, and amines is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name of a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Substituents and Branching

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms on the parent chain of a hydrocarbon. In IUPAC nomenclature, the presence of substituents and branching in the carbon chain affects the naming process. Each substituent is named and numbered according to its position on the main carbon chain, and the names are listed in alphabetical order when multiple substituents are present. Understanding how to identify and name these substituents is essential for accurate compound naming.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
How to identify and locate branches (substituents)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structures for the following compounds.

a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane

b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane

c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane

d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane

1952
views
Textbook Question
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentanec. 3-dimethylhexane
1532
views
Textbook Question

All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.

a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane

b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentane

c. 3-dimethylhexane

1234
views
Textbook Question

Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.

a. (CH3)2CHCH2CH3

b. CH3—C(CH3)2—CH3

c.

6395
views
Textbook Question

All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.

d. 4-isobutylheptane

e. 2-bromo-3-ethylbutane

f. 2,3-diethyl-5-isopropylheptane

1183
views
Textbook Question

Give structures and names for

a. the five isomers of C6H14

2535
views