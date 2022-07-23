Substituents and Branching

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms on the parent chain of a hydrocarbon. In IUPAC nomenclature, the presence of substituents and branching in the carbon chain affects the naming process. Each substituent is named and numbered according to its position on the main carbon chain, and the names are listed in alphabetical order when multiple substituents are present. Understanding how to identify and name these substituents is essential for accurate compound naming.