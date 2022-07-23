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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 3
Chapter 3, Problem 3

All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentanec. 3-dimethylhexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain in each given name.
Step 2: Number the carbon chain to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name the substituents attached to the main carbon chain.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the main chain name, ensuring correct alphabetical order and numbering.
Step 5: Verify the IUPAC name for each structure to ensure it follows the naming conventions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain, and naming substituents based on their position and type. Understanding these rules is essential for correctly interpreting and constructing chemical names, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. This visual representation is crucial for understanding the connectivity and spatial orientation of atoms, which directly influences the compound's properties and reactivity.
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Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula exhibit different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In organic chemistry, isomers can differ in their connectivity (structural isomers) or in the arrangement of atoms in space (stereoisomers). Recognizing isomerism is vital for accurately naming compounds and predicting their chemical behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structures for the following compounds.

a. 3-ethyl-4-methylhexane

b. 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane

c. 4-tert-butyl-2-methylheptane

d. 5-isopropyl-3,3,4-trimethyloctane

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Textbook Question
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.a. 2-ethylpentaneb. 3-isopropylhexane
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Textbook Question

Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.

(d)

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.

a. (CH3)2CHCH2CH3

b. CH3—C(CH3)2—CH3

c.

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Textbook Question
The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability
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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes and haloalkanes. When two or more substituents are present, list them in alphabetical order.

(c)

(d)

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