Textbook Question
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentanec. 3-dimethylhexane
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Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(d)
(e)
(f)
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane
b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentane
c. 3-dimethylhexane
Provide IUPAC names for the following compounds.
a. (CH3)2CHCH2CH3
b. CH3—C(CH3)2—CH3
c.