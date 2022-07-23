The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to tert-butyl chloride?
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to tert-butyl chloride?
a. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical chlorination of ethane,
a. Using bond-dissociation enthalpies from Table 4-2. (page 167), calculate the heat of reaction for each step in the free-radical bromination of methane
b. Calculate the overall heat of the reaction.
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(c)
For each reaction, estimate whether ΔS° for the reaction is positive, negative, or impossible to predict.
(b)
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
b. What is the kinetic order with respect to methanol?