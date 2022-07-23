a. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical chlorination of ethane,
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to tert-butyl chloride?
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Key Concepts
Kinetics and Rate Laws
Substitution Reactions
Energy Diagrams
b. Calculate ΔH° for each step in this reaction.
c. Calculate the overall value of ΔH° for this reaction.
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
c. What is the kinetic order overall
a. Using bond-dissociation enthalpies from Table 4-2. (page 167), calculate the heat of reaction for each step in the free-radical bromination of methane
b. Calculate the overall heat of the reaction.
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
is found to follow the rate equation
rate = kr[(CH3)3C—Cl]
b. What is the kinetic order with respect to methanol?
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to cyclohexene?