Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Alkoxy radicals (R—O•) are generally more stable than alkyl (R•) radicals. Write an equation showing an alkyl free radical (from burning gasoline) abstracting a hydrogen atom from tert-butyl alcohol, (CH3)3COH. Explain why tert-butyl alcohol works as an antiknock additive for gasoline
a. Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167), compute the value of ΔH° for each step in the iodination of methane.
b. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for iodination.
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
c. 2-methylbutane
d. cyclohexane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
e. norbornane (bicyclo[2.2.1]heptane)
What would be the product ratio in the chlorination of propane if all the hydrogens were abstracted at equal rates?