Step 1: Understand the classification of hydrogen atoms. In organic chemistry, hydrogen atoms are classified based on the type of carbon atom they are attached to. A primary (1°) hydrogen is attached to a primary carbon, which is bonded to only one other carbon. A secondary (2°) hydrogen is attached to a secondary carbon, bonded to two other carbons. A tertiary (3°) hydrogen is attached to a tertiary carbon, bonded to three other carbons.