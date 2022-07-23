Hydrocarbon Stability

Hydrocarbons, such as methane, are generally stable due to their strong C-H bonds and low reactivity under standard conditions. The stability of methane makes it less likely to react with less reactive halogens like iodine, as the energy required to break the C-H bonds is not compensated by the energy released during the formation of new bonds with iodine. This stability is a key factor in understanding why iodine does not react well with methane.