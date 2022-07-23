Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
a. butane
b. isobutane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
a. butane
b. isobutane
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
d. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for the bromination
a. Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167), compute the value of ΔH° for each step in the iodination of methane.
b. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for iodination.
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
a. Draw a complete reaction-energy diagram for this reaction.
b. Label the rate-limiting step.
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
c. 2-methylbutane
d. cyclohexane
What would be the product ratio in the chlorination of propane if all the hydrogens were abstracted at equal rates?