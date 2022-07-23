Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
a. butane
b. isobutane
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
d. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for the bromination
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
a. Draw a complete reaction-energy diagram for this reaction.
b. Label the rate-limiting step.
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
b. Give the equation for the reverse reaction.
c. What is the activation energy for the reverse reaction?
What would be the product ratio in the chlorination of propane if all the hydrogens were abstracted at equal rates?