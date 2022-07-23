For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(a) cyclohexane
(b) methylcyclopentane
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, the following light-promoted reaction has been observed.
a. Write a mechanism for this reaction. Your mechanism should explain how both products are formed. (Hint: Notice which H atom has been lost in both products.)
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(f)
Draw the important resonance forms of the following free radicals.
(c)
(d)
Draw the important resonance forms of the following free radicals.
b.