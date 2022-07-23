For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
When exactly 1 mole of methane is mixed with exactly 1 mole of chlorine and light is shone on the mixture, a chlorination reaction occurs. The products are found to contain substantial amounts of di-, tri-, and tetrachloromethane, as well as unreacted methane.
a. Explain how a mixture is formed from this stoichiometric mixture of reactants, and propose mechanisms for the formation of these compounds from chloromethane.
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, the following light-promoted reaction has been observed.
a. Write a mechanism for this reaction. Your mechanism should explain how both products are formed. (Hint: Notice which H atom has been lost in both products.)
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, the following light-promoted reaction has been observed.
b. Explain why only this one type of hydrogen atom has been replaced, in preference to any of the other hydrogen atoms in the starting material.
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(f)
Draw the important resonance forms of the following free radicals.
(c)
(d)