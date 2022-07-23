When exactly 1 mole of methane is mixed with exactly 1 mole of chlorine and light is shone on the mixture, a ­chlorination reaction occurs. The products are found to contain substantial amounts of di-, tri-, and tetrachloromethane, as well as ­unreacted methane.

a. Explain how a mixture is formed from this stoichiometric mixture of reactants, and propose mechanisms for the ­formation of these compounds from chloromethane.