Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) is used synthetically to reduce alkyl halides, replacing a halogen atom with hydrogen. Free-radical initiators promote this reaction, and free-radical inhibitors are known to slow or stop it. Your job is to develop a mechanism, using the following reaction as the example.
The following bond-dissociation enthalpies may be helpful:
b. Calculate values of ΔH for your proposed steps to show that they are energetically feasible. (Hint: A trace of Br2 and light suggests it’s there only as an initiator, to create Br• radicals. Then decide which atom can be abstracted most favorably from the starting materials by the Br• radical. That should complete the initiation. Finally, decide what energetically favored propagation steps will accomplish the reaction.)