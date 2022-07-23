For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(e)
The chlorination of pentane gives a mixture of three monochlorinated products.
b. Predict the ratios in which these monochlorination products will be formed, remembering that a chlorine atom abstracts a secondary hydrogen about 4.5 times as fast as it abstracts a primary hydrogen.
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(a) cyclohexane
(b) methylcyclopentane
The chlorination of pentane gives a mixture of three monochlorinated products.
a. Draw their structures.
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination. Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
(f)
When exactly 1 mole of methane is mixed with exactly 1 mole of chlorine and light is shone on the mixture, a chlorination reaction occurs. The products are found to contain substantial amounts of di-, tri-, and tetrachloromethane, as well as unreacted methane.
b. How would you run this reaction to get a good conversion of methane to CH3Cl? Of methane to CCl4?