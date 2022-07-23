Use the bond-dissociation enthalpies in Table 4-2 (page 167) to calculate the heats of reaction for the two possible first propagation steps in the chlorination of isobutane. Use this information to draw a reaction-energy diagram like Figure 4-8, comparing the activation energies for formation of the two radicals.
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
b. Starting with a 1 M solution of CH3Br and H2S, calculate the final concentrations of all four species at equilibrium.
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Key Concepts
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)
Equilibrium Constant (K)
ICE Table (Initial, Change, Equilibrium)
When ethene is mixed with hydrogen in the presence of a platinum catalyst, hydrogen adds across the double bond to form ethane. At room temperature, the reaction goes to completion. Predict the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this reaction. Explain these signs in terms of bonding and freedom of motion.
Under base-catalyzed conditions, two molecules of acetone can condense to form diacetone alcohol. At room temperature (25 °C), about 5% of the acetone is converted to diacetone alcohol. Determine the value of ΔG° for this reaction.
Free-radical chlorination of hexane gives very poor yields of 1-chlorohexane, while cyclohexane can be converted to chlorocyclohexane in good yield.
a. How do you account for this difference?
b. What ratio of reactants (cyclohexane and chlorine) would you use for the synthesis of chlorocyclohexane?
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
a. Calculate Keq at room temperature (25 °C) for this reaction as written.