Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.

Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas
(c)
(d)
Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas
(c)
(d)
For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
(g)
(h)
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
a. (S)-2-chlorobutane
b. (R)-1,1,2-trimethylcyclohexane
Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas.
(a)
(b)
Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
(a)
(b)
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane
d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane