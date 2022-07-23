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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 28a,b
Chapter 5, Problem 28a,b

Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the perspective formula. The perspective formula uses wedge and dash bonds to represent the 3D spatial arrangement of substituents around a chiral center. Wedge bonds indicate groups coming out of the plane towards the viewer, while dash bonds indicate groups going behind the plane.
Step 2: Identify the chiral center and substituents. For molecule A, the chiral center is the carbon atom bonded to F, OH, Br, and CH3. For molecule B, the chiral center is the carbon atom bonded to Cl, OH, F, and CH3.
Step 3: Assign priorities to the substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules. Higher atomic numbers get higher priority. For molecule A, the priorities are: F > Br > OH > CH3. For molecule B, the priorities are: Cl > F > OH > CH3.
Step 4: Orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (CH3 for A, CH3 for B) is pointing away from the viewer (on the dashed bond). This orientation is crucial for correctly converting to a Fischer projection.
Step 5: Draw the Fischer projection. In a Fischer projection, the horizontal bonds represent groups coming out of the plane, and the vertical bonds represent groups going behind the plane. Arrange the substituents accordingly based on the orientation determined in Step 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that come towards the viewer. This format is especially important for visualizing the configuration of chiral centers in carbohydrates and amino acids.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. Molecules with chirality typically have one or more chiral centers, usually carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. Understanding chirality is crucial for converting perspective formulas to Fischer projections, as the spatial arrangement of groups around the chiral center determines the molecule's stereochemistry.
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Perspective Formulas

Perspective formulas are three-dimensional representations of molecules that illustrate the spatial arrangement of atoms and bonds. They often use wedge and dashed lines to indicate bonds that are oriented towards or away from the viewer. Converting these perspective formulas to Fischer projections requires careful attention to the orientation of substituents to accurately reflect the molecule's stereochemistry in a two-dimensional format.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each structure,

1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.

2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).

3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.

4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.

5. label any meso structures.

(g)

(h)

2009
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Textbook Question

For each of the compounds described by the following names,

1. draw a three-dimensional representation.

2. star (*) each chiral center.

3. draw any planes of symmetry.

4. draw any enantiomer.

5. draw any diastereomers.

6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.

a. (S)-2-chlorobutane

b. (R)-1,1,2-trimethylcyclohexane

956
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Textbook Question

Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas.

(a)

(b)

2330
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Textbook Question

Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?

(a)

(b)

1524
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Textbook Question

For each of the compounds described by the following names,

1. draw a three-dimensional representation.

2. star (*) each chiral center.

3. draw any planes of symmetry.

4. draw any enantiomer.

5. draw any diastereomers.

6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.

c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane

d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane

1261
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