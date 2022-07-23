Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(e)
(f)
Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(e)
(f)
Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.
(a)
(b)
Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas.
(a)
(b)
Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
(a)
(b)
Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(a)
(b)
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane
d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane