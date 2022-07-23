Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 29c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 29c,d

Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Fischer projection. A Fischer projection is a 2D representation of a molecule where horizontal lines represent bonds projecting out of the plane (towards the viewer) and vertical lines represent bonds projecting into the plane (away from the viewer).
Step 2: Identify the substituents on the central carbon atom in the Fischer projection. For image (c), the substituents are CH₂OH (top), CH₃ (bottom), Br (left), and Cl (right). For image (d), the substituents are CH₂OH (top), CH₃ (bottom), H (left and right), Br (middle left), and Cl (middle right).
Step 3: Convert the Fischer projection to a perspective formula. In a perspective formula, the central carbon atom is represented in 3D, with wedge bonds (solid triangle) indicating substituents coming out of the plane towards the viewer and dashed bonds (dashed triangle) indicating substituents going into the plane away from the viewer.
Step 4: Assign the correct spatial arrangement of substituents. For image (c), place CH₂OH and CH₃ on the vertical axis (into and out of the plane), and Br and Cl on the horizontal axis (towards and away from the viewer). For image (d), place CH₂OH and CH₃ on the vertical axis, and H, Br, and Cl on the horizontal axis with appropriate stereochemistry.
Step 5: Draw the perspective formula. Use wedge and dashed bonds to represent the spatial arrangement of substituents based on the Fischer projection. Ensure that the stereochemistry is preserved during the conversion process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of organic molecules, particularly carbohydrates, that depict the stereochemistry of chiral centers. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that come towards the viewer. Understanding Fischer projections is essential for converting them into three-dimensional perspective formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:56
Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections

Perspective Formulas

Perspective formulas illustrate the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, showing how the atoms are oriented in space. These formulas use wedge and dash notation, where solid wedges indicate bonds that project out of the plane towards the viewer, and dashed lines indicate bonds that extend behind the plane. Converting Fischer projections to perspective formulas requires a clear understanding of these spatial representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this arrangement affects their chemical properties and reactions. It is crucial for understanding isomerism, particularly in chiral molecules, where different spatial configurations can lead to different biological activities. Recognizing the stereochemical implications of a molecule is vital when converting between different representations like Fischer projections and perspective formulas.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.

(e)

(f)

2225
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.

(a)

(b)

3170
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas.

(a)

(b)

2330
views
Textbook Question

Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?

(a)

(b)

1524
views
Textbook Question

Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.

(a)

(b)

1433
views
Textbook Question

For each of the compounds described by the following names,

1. draw a three-dimensional representation.

2. star (*) each chiral center.

3. draw any planes of symmetry.

4. draw any enantiomer.

5. draw any diastereomers.

6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.

c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane

d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane

1261
views