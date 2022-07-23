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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 31g,h
Chapter 5, Problem 31g,h

Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(g)
(h)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chiral centers in each structure. A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In the first structure (g), the chiral centers are the carbons bonded to CH3, H, and the cyclic structure. In the second structure (h), the chiral center is the carbon bonded to OH, Br, CH3, and H.
Step 2: Determine the configuration (R or S) of the chiral centers in the given structures. Assign priorities to the substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules, and use the clockwise or counterclockwise arrangement to determine the configuration.
Step 3: To draw the enantiomer, invert the configuration of each chiral center. For example, if a chiral center is R in the original structure, it will become S in the enantiomer, and vice versa.
Step 4: Redraw the structure with the inverted configurations. For the cyclic structure (g), flip the wedge and dash bonds at the chiral centers to represent the enantiomer. For the tetrahedral structure (h), swap the positions of the substituents on the chiral center to invert the stereochemistry.
Step 5: Verify that the new structure is a non-superimposable mirror image of the original structure. This confirms that the drawn structure is indeed the enantiomer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct forms known as enantiomers. These enantiomers can exhibit different chemical behaviors, especially in biological systems.
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Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a pair of chiral molecules that are mirror images of each other. They have identical physical properties, such as melting and boiling points, but can differ significantly in their interactions with polarized light and biological systems. Understanding enantiomers is crucial in organic chemistry, particularly in drug design, where one enantiomer may be therapeutically active while the other is not.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It encompasses concepts such as chirality, enantiomers, and diastereomers. In organic chemistry, stereochemistry is essential for predicting the reactivity and properties of molecules, especially in reactions involving chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the specific rotations of the following samples taken at 25 °C using the sodium D line.

a. 1.00 g of sample is dissolved in 20.0 mL of ethanol. Then 5.00 mL of this solution is placed in a 20.0-cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation is 1.25° counterclockwise.

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Textbook Question

Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

(+)-Tartaric acid has a specific rotation Of +12.0°. Calculate the specific rotation of a mixture of 68% (+)-tartaric acid and 32% (–)-tartaric acid.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the specific rotations of the following samples taken at 25 °C using the sodium D line.

b. 0.050 g of sample is dissolved in 2.0 mL of ethanol, and this solution is placed in a 2.0-cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation is clockwise 0.043°.

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