Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas
(c)
(d)
Convert the following Fischer projections to perspective formulas
(c)
(d)
Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(g)
(h)
Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
(a)
(b)
Calculate the specific rotations of the following samples taken at 25 °C using the sodium D line.
a. 1.00 g of sample is dissolved in 20.0 mL of ethanol. Then 5.00 mL of this solution is placed in a 20.0-cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation is 1.25° counterclockwise.
Draw the enantiomer, if any, for each structure.
(a)
(b)
Calculate the specific rotations of the following samples taken at 25 °C using the sodium D line.
b. 0.050 g of sample is dissolved in 2.0 mL of ethanol, and this solution is placed in a 2.0-cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation is clockwise 0.043°.